Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 424,115 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 178,733 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

BRKL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 653,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,858. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

