BTIG Research Trims Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price to $55.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vericel

Vericel Price Performance

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,216.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,791 shares of company stock worth $2,199,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.