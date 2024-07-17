Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Update

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

