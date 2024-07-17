Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.46. 13,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 22,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,727,925.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,138.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,973.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $1,589,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

