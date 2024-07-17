Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BRNY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. 2,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $247.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that shifts US equity exposure between size and style perceived to be advantageous for the given market phase. Individual securities are selected based on a proprietary quantitative model, using a multi-factor approach.

