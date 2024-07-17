Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYRN traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,892. The stock has a market cap of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.34.
In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $93,412.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,913.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $93,412.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,913.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $98,609.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 128,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,053.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,502 shares of company stock worth $292,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
BYRN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
