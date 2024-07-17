Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Trading Up 4.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.