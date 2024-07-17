Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.96 per share, for a total transaction of $319,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,636.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 464,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $3,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,140,000 after acquiring an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 534,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 412,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.