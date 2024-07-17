Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cal-Maine Foods traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.83. 69,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 631,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

