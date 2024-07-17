Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Up 5.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Cal-Maine Foods traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $67.83. 69,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 631,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.32.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of -0.10.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
