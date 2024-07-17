Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $128.48

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $128.48, but opened at $122.62. Camtek shares last traded at $120.26, with a volume of 109,927 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Camtek by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

