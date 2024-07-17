Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,027.46% -113.75% -69.91% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Can-Fite BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 309.84%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $743,000.00 17.44 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -2.04 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Can-Fite BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

