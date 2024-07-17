Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,787,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.4 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDPYF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.64. 22,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $40.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.