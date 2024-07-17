Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.51

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.51 and last traded at C$39.30, with a volume of 9130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CGI
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
