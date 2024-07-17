Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.51

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$39.51 and last traded at C$39.30, with a volume of 9130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

