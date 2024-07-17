Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

