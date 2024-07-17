Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 557,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000.

CGXU stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 463,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,725. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

