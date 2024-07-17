Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFLT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $139,726.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.