Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCSO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 9,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile
