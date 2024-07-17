Carclo (LON:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 21.20 ($0.27), with a volume of 529961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.40 ($0.30).

Carclo Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.61. The company has a market capitalization of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -235.56 and a beta of 0.60.

About Carclo

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

