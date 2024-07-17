Cardano Reaches Market Cap of $16.26 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.26 billion and $422.27 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.34 or 0.05325796 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00043544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,886,700,199 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

