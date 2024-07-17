CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CareDx Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. 182,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $935.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

