CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

KMX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 123,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,613,382.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. Stuckey III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $1,613,382.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,684. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CarMax by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

