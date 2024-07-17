Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,123,625.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,263,771.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,136. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

