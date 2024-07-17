Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $5,123,625.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,442,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,263,771.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Price Performance
Shares of CVNA traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,136. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 3.37.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
