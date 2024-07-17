Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.31. The stock had a trading volume of 552,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,667. The company has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

