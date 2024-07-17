Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,728 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Central Pacific Financial worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. 277,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,679. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.73%.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

