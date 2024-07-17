Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.36

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.36 and last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 57411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush raised Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $948.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

