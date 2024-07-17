Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.81

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $55.61, with a volume of 1606831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,796.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,890,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,738,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,382,000 after acquiring an additional 903,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 61,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

