ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,878,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,974,311 shares.The stock last traded at $34.74 and had previously closed at $34.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ChampionX

ChampionX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 204,640 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,429,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,749,000 after purchasing an additional 202,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.