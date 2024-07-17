Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $68.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. 17,032,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,264. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,719,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,324,244.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,399 shares in the company, valued at $126,324,244.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,709 shares of company stock worth $42,577,554 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

