China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 12.7 %

CGA stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

