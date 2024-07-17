Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Down 1.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $56.97. 3,828,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,607,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.49.

The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

