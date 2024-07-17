Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,097. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.