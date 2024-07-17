Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,073,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 8,857,994 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of analysts have commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 394,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $2,184,737.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,271,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,523,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock worth $20,486,934. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

