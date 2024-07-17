Citigroup Lowers Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Neutral

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $46.90 on Monday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -104.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,444.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,526,205 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after buying an additional 450,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

