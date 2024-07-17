Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF remained flat at $56.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Clarkson has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.