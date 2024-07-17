Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in June

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CKNHF remained flat at $56.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Clarkson has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.
Clarkson Company Profile
