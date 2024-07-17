CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.86

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 12121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

CNB Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $503.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Petiole USA ltd increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

