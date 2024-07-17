Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,136 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.