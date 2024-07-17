Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.12 and last traded at $65.09. Approximately 3,112,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,813,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 306,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2,577.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

