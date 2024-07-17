Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.14.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 214,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,047. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. Analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $97,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Codexis by 57.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 72.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

