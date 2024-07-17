Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after buying an additional 1,850,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NiSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after buying an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 322,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 3,610,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,744. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares in the company, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.