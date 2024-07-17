Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $406,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP trimmed its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock remained flat at $74.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,482,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,152. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $77.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

