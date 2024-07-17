Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of REGN stock traded up $12.88 on Tuesday, hitting $1,094.99. The stock had a trading volume of 282,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,018.69 and a 200 day moving average of $968.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $715.54 and a 12-month high of $1,106.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,038.77.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

