Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $400,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after purchasing an additional 106,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,954,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,643,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,068,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,039,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,527. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

