Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $225.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,172. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $281.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

