Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,125 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

