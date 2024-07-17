Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 308 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.65.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. 1,180,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,773. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

