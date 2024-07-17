Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

NYSE:MOH traded up $23.35 on Tuesday, reaching $307.33. 1,073,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.53 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.24.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

