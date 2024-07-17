Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas Sells 4,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.45. 8,085,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.18. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.63 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,873,234 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,041,602,000 after acquiring an additional 176,525 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

