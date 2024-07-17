Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.33 and last traded at $237.28. 4,703,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,428,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.69 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after buying an additional 2,624,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

