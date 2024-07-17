Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.