Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Color Star Technology has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

