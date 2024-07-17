Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. 16,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,765. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $59.95 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

